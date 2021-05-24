In this latest installment of the mental health minute, ZZZZZZ joins us to talk about connecting with others during COVID, May. 25, 2021 at Kadena Air Base, Japan. COVID has caused a lot of isolation and we still need to remember to stay in contact with each-other. Remember to take care of yourself, take care of others. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebeckah Medeiros)
|05.24.2021
|05.25.2021 01:41
|Commercials
|796194
|210528-F-JK399-1001
|DOD_108360113
|00:00:58
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|0
|0
This work, Mental Health Minute: Connectedness, by SrA Rebeckah Medeiros, A1C Stephen Pulter and A1C Moses Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
