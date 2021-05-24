Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mental Health Minute: Connectedness

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.24.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Rebeckah Medeiros, Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter and Airman 1st Class Moses Taylor

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    In this latest installment of the mental health minute, ZZZZZZ joins us to talk about connecting with others during COVID, May. 25, 2021 at Kadena Air Base, Japan. COVID has caused a lot of isolation and we still need to remember to stay in contact with each-other. Remember to take care of yourself, take care of others. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebeckah Medeiros)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 01:41
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 796194
    VIRIN: 210528-F-JK399-1001
    Filename: DOD_108360113
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 

    This work, Mental Health Minute: Connectedness, by SrA Rebeckah Medeiros, A1C Stephen Pulter and A1C Moses Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Together
    Connectedness
    COVID
    Mental Health Minute

