    Hot Refueling at Night

    UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Blake Gonzales 

    355th Wing

    Video story on the 354th Fighter Squadron performing A-10 Thunderbolt II hot refueling at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, May 22, 2021. Hot refueling is a capability that allows the 354th to rapidly refuel aircraft in between combat sorties for a faster turnaround time. The 354th performed hot refueling during Mobility Guardian 2021, a large-scale rapid global mobility exercise designed to test the rapid deployment capabilities of the Dynamic Wing concept.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 23:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796191
    VIRIN: 210524-F-FZ485-182
    Filename: DOD_108360060
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hot Refueling at Night, by SrA Blake Gonzales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Combat Command
    ACC
    Davis-Monthan Air Force Base
    DM
    MG21
    Mobility Guardian 2021

