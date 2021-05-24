Hot Refueling at Night

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Video story on the 354th Fighter Squadron performing A-10 Thunderbolt II hot refueling at Volk Field Air National Guard Base, Wisconsin, May 22, 2021. Hot refueling is a capability that allows the 354th to rapidly refuel aircraft in between combat sorties for a faster turnaround time. The 354th performed hot refueling during Mobility Guardian 2021, a large-scale rapid global mobility exercise designed to test the rapid deployment capabilities of the Dynamic Wing concept.