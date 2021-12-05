Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Departs Norfolk Naval Shipyard - May 12, 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Daniel Rusnak 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) departed Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) for sea trials May 12 following completion of its Extended Carrier Incremental Availability (ECIA). Check out the full story on DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/396236/norfolk-naval-shipyard-completes-uss-harry-s-trumans-extended-carrier-incremental-availability

    We are the #ForceBehindTheFleet! We are #AmericasShipyard!

    #OneMissionOneTeam #WeGotThis

    Video by Dan Rusnak, Videographer with the Shipyard Audio Visual Production Office, Code 1170.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 21:05
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796181
    VIRIN: 210512-N-OE098-091
    Filename: DOD_108359873
    Length: 00:02:26
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Departs Norfolk Naval Shipyard - May 12, 2021, by TSgt Daniel Rusnak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman
    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT