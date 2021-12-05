USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Departs Norfolk Naval Shipyard - May 12, 2021

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/796181" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) departed Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) for sea trials May 12 following completion of its Extended Carrier Incremental Availability (ECIA). Check out the full story on DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/396236/norfolk-naval-shipyard-completes-uss-harry-s-trumans-extended-carrier-incremental-availability



We are the #ForceBehindTheFleet! We are #AmericasShipyard!



#OneMissionOneTeam #WeGotThis



Video by Dan Rusnak, Videographer with the Shipyard Audio Visual Production Office, Code 1170.