USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) Departs Norfolk Naval Shipyard - May 12, 2021

USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) departed Norfolk Naval Shipyard (NNSY) for sea trials May 12 following completion of its Extended Carrier Incremental Availability (ECIA). Check out the full story on DVIDS: https://www.dvidshub.net/news/396236/norfolk-naval-shipyard-completes-uss-harry-s-trumans-extended-carrier-incremental-availability
Video by Dan Rusnak, Videographer with the Shipyard Audio Visual Production Office, Code 1170.
|05.12.2021
|05.24.2021 21:05
|Package
|796181
|210512-N-OE098-091
|DOD_108359873
|00:02:26
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
