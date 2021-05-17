Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Power Leadership Academy Graduation

    SOUTH KOREA

    05.17.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Baylee Yassu 

    AFN Kunsan

    Master Sgt. John Tisue, Air Power Leadership Academy Class Director, explains the benefits of this course during the graduation of class 21-1 at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May. 13, 2021. This is a 10 weeklong course where participants talk about leadership ideas, experiences, and philosophies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Baylee Yassu).

    Date Taken: 05.17.2021
    Date Posted: 05.25.2021 00:54
    Category: Package
    Location: KR

