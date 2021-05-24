Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    House Appropriations Committee Hears FY22 Budget Request for Army Corps of Engineers

    05.24.2021

    Members of the House Appropriations Committee hear testimony regarding the fiscal year 2022 budget request from David Palumbo, the deputy commissioner of operations for the Bureau of Reclamation; Jamie Pinkham, acting assistant secretary of the Army for civil works; and Army Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, the commanding general and chief of engineers of the Army Corps of Engineers.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 18:11
    Category: Briefings
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, House Appropriations Committee Hears FY22 Budget Request for Army Corps of Engineers , must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

