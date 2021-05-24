House Appropriations Committee Hears FY22 Budget Request for Army Corps of Engineers

Members of the House Appropriations Committee hear testimony regarding the fiscal year 2022 budget request from David Palumbo, the deputy commissioner of operations for the Bureau of Reclamation; Jamie Pinkham, acting assistant secretary of the Army for civil works; and Army Lt. Gen. Scott A. Spellmon, the commanding general and chief of engineers of the Army Corps of Engineers.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 18:11
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|796156
|Filename:
|DOD_108359479
|Length:
|02:03:03
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
