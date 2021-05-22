U.S. Army and Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina: Partnership Tribute

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/796152" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Gen. Christopher Cavoli, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, Eric Nelson, U.S. Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina, and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Adam Curry, commander of 2nd Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, addressed both the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina and U.S. Soldiers from the 2-124th, after partaking in Immediate Response 21 at Manjača Training Area, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 22, 2021. Immediate Response 21 is an exercise within DEFENDER-Europe 21, an effort that provides the opportunity to train across all domains (air, sea, land, and cyber) in multiple countries and multiple exercises simultaneously. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds, Spc. Max Elliott, and Pfc. Michael Baumberger)