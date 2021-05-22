Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army and Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina: Partnership Tribute

    MANJAčA, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    05.22.2021

    Video by Pfc. Michael Baumberger, Spc. Max Elliott and Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    Gen. Christopher Cavoli, commanding general of U.S. Army Europe and Africa, Eric Nelson, U.S. Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina, and U.S. Army Lt. Col. Adam Curry, commander of 2nd Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, addressed both the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina and U.S. Soldiers from the 2-124th, after partaking in Immediate Response 21 at Manjača Training Area, Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 22, 2021. Immediate Response 21 is an exercise within DEFENDER-Europe 21, an effort that provides the opportunity to train across all domains (air, sea, land, and cyber) in multiple countries and multiple exercises simultaneously. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds, Spc. Max Elliott, and Pfc. Michael Baumberger)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 17:20
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 796152
    VIRIN: 210524-Z-WB177-1001
    Filename: DOD_108359437
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: MANJAčA, BA

