Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Leaders Brief House on Quality of Life in the Army

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Army Lt. Gen. Jason T. Evans, Army deputy chief of staff for installations; Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston; and J.E. "Jack" Surash, acting assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and environment, brief the House Appropriations Committee on quality of life in the Army.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 17:33
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 796148
    Filename: DOD_108359397
    Length: 01:41:47
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Leaders Brief House on Quality of Life in the Army, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT