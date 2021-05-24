Army Leaders Brief House on Quality of Life in the Army

Army Lt. Gen. Jason T. Evans, Army deputy chief of staff for installations; Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston; and J.E. "Jack" Surash, acting assistant secretary of the Army for installations, energy and environment, brief the House Appropriations Committee on quality of life in the Army.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 17:33
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|796148
|Filename:
|DOD_108359397
|Length:
|01:41:47
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
