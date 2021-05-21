On Friday, May 21, the 344th Military Intelligence Battalion held a change of command ceremony at the historic Ft. Concho in San Angelo.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 16:01
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|796138
|VIRIN:
|210521-F-ED401-896
|Filename:
|DOD_108359287
|Length:
|00:02:08
|Location:
|SAN ANGELO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 344th Military Intelligence Battalion Change of Command, by A1C Michael Bowman, A1C Ethan Sherwood and SrA Ashley Thrash, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
