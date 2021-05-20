Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    F-35A Lightning II

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. "Murf" Zillweger 388th Fighter Squadron F-35A Lightning II pilot, speaks on the mission and capabilities of the F-35A Lightning II and it's participation in Checkered Flag 21-2 at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, May 20, 2021. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 15:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 796136
    VIRIN: 210520-F-DB615-1001
    Filename: DOD_108359240
    Length: 00:01:13
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35A Lightning II, by A1C Tiffany Price, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Tyndall Air Force Base

    TAGS

    F-35
    Hill Air Force Base
    Tyndall Air Force Base
    F-35 Lightning
    WSEP
    CheckeredFlag212
    Checkered Flag 21-2

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT