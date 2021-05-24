Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen at Travis AFB feat. DGMC Part 2: TSgt Martin

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Video by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. James Martin, 60th Medical Operations Squadron paramedic, talks about his experience working in the ER May 19, 2021 at David Grant USAF Medical Center, Travis Air Force Base, California.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 15:19
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 796132
    VIRIN: 210524-F-UO290-1001
    Filename: DOD_108359206
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen at Travis AFB feat. DGMC Part 2: TSgt Martin, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Paramedics at DGMC are always ready

    TAGS

    Portrait
    Emergency Room
    60th MDG
    TrUSt Travis
    EMS Appreciation Week
    Airmen at Travis AFB

