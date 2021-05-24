Rear Adm. Brian Penoyer gives remarks for Memorial Day at Coast Guard Base Alameda, California, May 21, 2021. Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for honoring and mourning the military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces. (U. S. Coast Guard video)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 15:56
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|796117
|VIRIN:
|210524-G-G0211-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108359025
|Length:
|00:11:02
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Rear Admiral Penoyer gives Memorial Day remarks, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT