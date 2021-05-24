Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rear Admiral Penoyer gives Memorial Day remarks

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11

    Rear Adm. Brian Penoyer gives remarks for Memorial Day at Coast Guard Base Alameda, California, May 21, 2021. Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for honoring and mourning the military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces. (U. S. Coast Guard video)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 15:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 796117
    VIRIN: 210524-G-G0211-1001
    Filename: DOD_108359025
    Length: 00:11:02
    Location: CA, US

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Coast Guard
    California
    Eleventh District

