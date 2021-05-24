Rear Admiral Penoyer gives Memorial Day remarks

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Rear Adm. Brian Penoyer gives remarks for Memorial Day at Coast Guard Base Alameda, California, May 21, 2021. Memorial Day is a federal holiday in the United States for honoring and mourning the military personnel who have died in the performance of their military duties while serving in the United States Armed Forces. (U. S. Coast Guard video)