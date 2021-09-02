Mr. Bob Graveline hosts a video tour of Hangar C at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (CCSFS) to familiarize interested parties with the history and facilities located at CCSFS. (Space Force Video by Derwin Oviedo)
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 16:48
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|796115
|VIRIN:
|210209-X-YX390-002
|Filename:
|DOD_108359012
|Length:
|00:10:48
|Location:
|FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, SLD 45 Virtual Tour- Hangar C, by Derwin Oviedo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
