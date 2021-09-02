Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SLD 45 Virtual Tour- Hangar C

    FL, UNITED STATES

    02.09.2021

    Video by Derwin Oviedo 

    Space Launch Delta 45

    Mr. Bob Graveline hosts a video tour of Hangar C at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station (CCSFS) to familiarize interested parties with the history and facilities located at CCSFS. (Space Force Video by Derwin Oviedo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 16:48
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796115
    VIRIN: 210209-X-YX390-002
    Filename: DOD_108359012
    Length: 00:10:48
    Location: FL, US

    TAGS

    CCSFS virtual tour SLD45

