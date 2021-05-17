A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, Capt. Haden "Gator" Fullam, announces the A-10 Demo Team will be heading to Jones Beach, NY, for the Bethpage Airshow
|Date Taken:
|05.17.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 13:42
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|796106
|VIRIN:
|210517-F-IH072-346
|Filename:
|DOD_108358812
|Length:
|00:00:21
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Hometown:
|WANTAGH, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, A-10 Demo Team Bethpage Airshow shoutout, by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
