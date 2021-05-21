Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    E-2D Advanced Hawkeye

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Video by Airman Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Naval Flight Officer and An E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Pilot stationed at Norfolk Naval Station, Virginia, describe the capabilities of the aircraft while also highlighting the role it plays in Checkered Flag 21-2. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 14:06
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 796104
    VIRIN: 210521-F-PU449-958
    Filename: DOD_108358809
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Norfolk
    E-2D Advanced Hawkeye
    Tyndall
    Checkered Flag 21-2

