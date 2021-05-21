A U.S. Air Force Naval Flight Officer and An E-2D Advanced Hawkeye Pilot stationed at Norfolk Naval Station, Virginia, describe the capabilities of the aircraft while also highlighting the role it plays in Checkered Flag 21-2. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 14:06
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|796104
|VIRIN:
|210521-F-PU449-958
|Filename:
|DOD_108358809
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, E-2D Advanced Hawkeye, by Amn Anabel Del Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
