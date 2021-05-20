Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Servicemembers with Joint Task Force Steelhead administer vaccination clinics in Pacific and Whakiakum counties

    WA, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2021

    Video by Capt. Charlie Boisner and Sgt. Alec Dionne

    122nd Public Affairs Operations Center

    Servicemembers with Joint Task Force Steelhead, the Washington National Guard’s COVID-19 response force, administer vaccination clinics in Pacific and Whakiakum counties. Some sections of audio muted to protect patient privacy.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 14:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796102
    VIRIN: 210524-A-EJ372-688
    PIN: 444
    Filename: DOD_108358807
    Length: 00:01:08
    Location: WA, US

    This work, Servicemembers with Joint Task Force Steelhead administer vaccination clinics in Pacific and Whakiakum counties, by CPT Charlie Boisner and SGT Alec Dionne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Washington National Guard
    JTF Steelhead
    Pacific County
    COVID-19 vaccine
    Whakiakum County

