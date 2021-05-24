Defense Officials Brief House on Space Policy

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



John Hill, performing the duties of the assistant secretary of defense for space policy, and others testify before a House of Representatives subcommittee regarding the fiscal year 2022 budget request for the Space Force, National Reconnaissance Office, and the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency national security space programs. The Government Accountability Office also testifies on their recent independent assessments completed across the space acquisition enterprise.



Other witnesses include: Space Force Gen. David Thompson, vice chief of space operations for the Space Force; Christopher Scolese, director of the National Reconnaissance Office; Army Maj. Gen. Charles Cleveland, the associate director of operations for the National Geospatial Intelligence Agency; and Jon Ludwigson, the director of Contracting and National Security Acquisitions.

