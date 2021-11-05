Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBAB Fire Department conducts multi-company training drill

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING AFB, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Corey Hook 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    Jeffrey Roberts, Naval District Washington battalion chief of operations, discusses a multi-company training drill executed at Joint Base Anacostia Bolling in Washington D.C., April 13, 2021, by all the units assigned to the Central Battalion. The Central Battalion consists of JBAB, Washington Navy Yard and Naval Research Laboratory fire department support and engine companies. Multi-company training drills allow for integration and evaluation to help strengthen partnerships and emergency services.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 12:50
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 796091
    VIRIN: 210413-F-ZU607-0001
    Filename: DOD_108358678
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING AFB, DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBAB Fire Department conducts multi-company training drill, by TSgt Corey Hook, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Capital Region
    Multi-company training drill
    Central Battalion
    engine companies
    Battalion Fire Chief

