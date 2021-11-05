JBAB Fire Department conducts multi-company training drill

Jeffrey Roberts, Naval District Washington battalion chief of operations, discusses a multi-company training drill executed at Joint Base Anacostia Bolling in Washington D.C., April 13, 2021, by all the units assigned to the Central Battalion. The Central Battalion consists of JBAB, Washington Navy Yard and Naval Research Laboratory fire department support and engine companies. Multi-company training drills allow for integration and evaluation to help strengthen partnerships and emergency services.
|05.11.2021
|05.24.2021 12:50
|Interviews
|796091
|210413-F-ZU607-0001
|DOD_108358678
|00:01:43
|JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING AFB, DC, US
|0
|0
