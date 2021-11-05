JBAB Fire Department conducts multi-company training drill

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/796091" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Jeffrey Roberts, Naval District Washington battalion chief of operations, discusses a multi-company training drill executed at Joint Base Anacostia Bolling in Washington D.C., April 13, 2021, by all the units assigned to the Central Battalion. The Central Battalion consists of JBAB, Washington Navy Yard and Naval Research Laboratory fire department support and engine companies. Multi-company training drills allow for integration and evaluation to help strengthen partnerships and emergency services.