    TH-57 Sea Ranger training helicopter operations at NAS Whiting Field

    MILTON, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Video by Julie Ziegenhorn 

    Naval Air Station Whiting Field

    TH-57 Sea Ranger training helicopters; student naval aviator exits flightline after training flight; helicopter training operations at NAS Whiting Field South Field

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 13:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796088
    VIRIN: 210329-N-QF733-0001
    Filename: DOD_108358671
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: MILTON, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, TH-57 Sea Ranger training helicopter operations at NAS Whiting Field, by Julie Ziegenhorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CNATRA
    NAS Whiting Field
    aviation training
    TH-57
    Navy Helicopter training

