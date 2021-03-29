TH-57 Sea Ranger training helicopters; student naval aviator exits flightline after training flight; helicopter training operations at NAS Whiting Field South Field
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 13:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|796088
|VIRIN:
|210329-N-QF733-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108358671
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|MILTON, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, TH-57 Sea Ranger training helicopter operations at NAS Whiting Field, by Julie Ziegenhorn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
