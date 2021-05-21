Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Cincinnati Reds MLB Shout Out Senior Airman Crawford

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DOVER AFB, DE, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    MLB Shout Out for Cincinnati Reds. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Cydney Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 14:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796086
    VIRIN: 210521-F-IF976-3001
    Filename: DOD_108358583
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: DOVER AFB, DE, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Cincinnati Reds MLB Shout Out Senior Airman Crawford, by A1C Cydney Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    Cincinnati Reds
    436th Airlift Wing
    MLB 2021
    MLB Cincinnati Reds

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT