    Cal is the new 121 ARW Resident Good Boy

    OH, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Wendy Kuhn 

    121st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Cal is a facility dog and the newest member of the 121st Air Refueling Wing at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio. Cal will assist with the Wing's SAPR program as well as perform moral building tasks. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Wendy Kuhn)

    Victoria Shotto, 121st Air Refueling Wing Sexual Assault Prevention and Response coordinator.

    Jennifer Swank, America's Vet Dogs Instructor

    service
    canine
    K9
    facility dog

