    301st Communications Squadron Virtual Career Day Presentation

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Video by Capt. Jessica Gross 

    301st Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Philip Pinillos, Mission Defense Team Non-Commissioned Officer In-Charge, delivers a virtual "Career Day" presentation to Fort Worth Independent School District. Pinillos discusses career opportunities in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Air Force Reserve, along with providing further information on the role and mission of a communication squadron within a wing.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 11:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 796074
    VIRIN: 210524-F-XX868-856
    Filename: DOD_108358498
    Length: 00:05:46
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 

    This work, 301st Communications Squadron Virtual Career Day Presentation, by Capt. Jessica Gross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #301FW #ReserveCitizenAirmen #AFRC #ReserveReform #ReserveReady #ReserveResilient #301CS

