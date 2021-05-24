Tech. Sgt. Philip Pinillos, Mission Defense Team Non-Commissioned Officer In-Charge, delivers a virtual "Career Day" presentation to Fort Worth Independent School District. Pinillos discusses career opportunities in the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Air Force Reserve, along with providing further information on the role and mission of a communication squadron within a wing.
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 11:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|796074
|VIRIN:
|210524-F-XX868-856
|Filename:
|DOD_108358498
|Length:
|00:05:46
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 301st Communications Squadron Virtual Career Day Presentation, by Capt. Jessica Gross, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
