This webinar covers how layouts and panes work to set up pages for a particular look and feel. We will also go over the different options that different skins have and how they can best be utilized.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 11:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|796070
|VIRIN:
|210520-O-KS391-690
|Filename:
|DOD_108358440
|Length:
|01:06:15
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFPIMS Layouts and Panes Webinar, by Matthew Lumbatis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
