    Atlanta Braves-MLB Shout-out 2021-Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis

    IRAQ

    05.24.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis 

    256th Brigade Combat Team, Louisiana Army National Guard

    Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis, a member of the Louisiana National Guard's 256th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, currently deployed in support of CJTF-OIR gives a shout-out to the Atlanta Braves.

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 12:02
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 796068
    VIRIN: 210524-Z-CC612-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_108358402
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: IQ
    Hometown: DEVILLE, LA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Atlanta Braves-MLB Shout-out 2021-Staff Sgt. Noshoba Davis, by SSG Noshoba Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Shoutout
    Sports
    Deployed
    LouisianaNationalGuard
    MLB2021
    BravesBaseball

