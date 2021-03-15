video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army First Lieutenant Glen Hartford, Project Engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Division, Middle East District, speaks about his experiences in the Middle East while being a participant in the The Technical Engineer Competency Development Program (TEC-DP).



TEC-DP assigns pre-Career Course Engineer Officers to positions in the Corps of Engineers before attending ECCC.



This provides a broadening opportunity for junior Captains to develop their technical engineering and project management skills prior to ECCC and company command. In return this will increase capacity of the Corps of Engineers by gainfully employing

pre-ECCC Captains who are degreed engineers to fill positions that are vacant due to the shortages of senior Captains and Major. Allowing for more effectively employing human capital of the Engineer Regiment by shifting manpower from where it is in excess (awaiting ECCC in BCTs and Engineer Brigades)to where it is short (USACE).