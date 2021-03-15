Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Technical Engineer Competency-Development Program

    WINCHESTER, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Video by Sherman Hogue 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Division

    U.S. Army First Lieutenant Glen Hartford, Project Engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Transatlantic Division, Middle East District, speaks about his experiences in the Middle East while being a participant in the The Technical Engineer Competency Development Program (TEC-DP).

    TEC-DP assigns pre-Career Course Engineer Officers to positions in the Corps of Engineers before attending ECCC.

    This provides a broadening opportunity for junior Captains to develop their technical engineering and project management skills prior to ECCC and company command. In return this will increase capacity of the Corps of Engineers by gainfully employing
    pre-ECCC Captains who are degreed engineers to fill positions that are vacant due to the shortages of senior Captains and Major. Allowing for more effectively employing human capital of the Engineer Regiment by shifting manpower from where it is in excess (awaiting ECCC in BCTs and Engineer Brigades)to where it is short (USACE).

    This work, Technical Engineer Competency-Development Program, by Sherman Hogue, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Engineers
    USACE
    Middle East
    Transatlantic Division
    Sherman Hogue
    TEC-DP

