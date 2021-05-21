SNMG2 Flagship Mendez participates in Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021 off of the coast of Portugal

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Title: 20210522-ESP-SNMG2FlagshipMDNZ_TG20.30_GUNEXB-RollShotlist

Creation Date: 2021-05-21

Location: Atlantic Ocean, West of Lisbon

Language: Spanish

Duration: 01min 44sec

STORY SYNOPSIS:

Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) is a core part of the maritime component of the NATO Response Force (NRF).



SNMG2 Flagship ESPS Méndez Núñez is now participating in NATO Exercise Steadfast Defender 21 (STDE21), in TU 20.30.20, together with FGS Brandenburg and ITS Andrea Doria.



STDE21 is a SHAPE-sponsored Operational and Tactical level Live Exercise (LIVEX) and Command Post Exercise (CPX). It is the first in a new series of NATO-led exercises to ensure our forces are trained, able to operate together, and ready to respond to any threat from any direction.



STDE21 is made up of three phases that will take place across Europe between 12 May 21 and 09 June 21. The scenario will consider the challenges of reinforcing and enabling Alliance Forces throughout SACEUR’s Area of Responsibility (AOR) in the context of an emerging threat in the Black Sea region.



Footage in this B-Roll has been recorded on May 22, 2021, during STDE21 Part 1 MARITIME LIVEX and CPX: Securing Sea Lines of Communication and Transatlantic Reinforcement.









SHOT-LIST:

00:00:00:00

SNMG2 Flagship ESPS Mendez Nunez Forward-looking Infra-red Camera (FLIR) recording of “Tomato Killer” floating target used during Steafast Defender 2021 Maritime LIVEX for TU 20.30.20 (SNMG2 Flagship ESPS Mendez Nunez, ITS Andrea Doria and FGS Brandenburg) Gunnery Exercise consisting of opening intimidation fire against a simulated hostile and non cooperative vessel.

SOUNDBITE: ++MUTE++

00;00;06;27

SNMG2 Flagship ESPS Mendez Nunez Bridge Duty Officer manning the ship prior to the ship opening fire with its 5mm fore gun mount against “Tomato Killer” floating target simulating a hostile and non-cooperative vessel during a Gunnery Exercise for Steadfast Defender 21.

SOUNDBITES:

- Bridge Duty Officer, Spanish, over the communication line with Combat Information Centre: “Preguntosimantengocuatronudos?” (Shall I maintain speed 4 knots?).

- Tactical Action Officer, from the Combat Information Centre, replies over the communications line:“5 nudos” (5 knots).

- Bridge Duty Officer, Spanish, over the communication line with Combat Information Centre: “Copiado. Copy.” (Roger. Copy).

- Bridge Duty Officer, Spanish, to the Boatswain: “Avanteveinte las dos.” (Ahead 20), meaning to change engine revolutions to ahead 20.

- Petty Officer, Bridge supervisor, in the background, transmitting a signal over tactical communications line: “7HU, 7HU, this is J8Z, J8Z. Break. Bravo Charlie tack Bravo Corpenone six zero. Break. Time two zero. Over.” (Sending tactical signal meaning that ship recommends base course to be 160).

- ITS Andrea Doria radio operator replying: “This is 7HU, Roger, out”. (Meaning signal received).

00;00;38;26

SNMG2 Flagship ESPS Mendez Nunez Anti Surface Warfare desks in Combat Information Centre following fire procedure with 5inch Fore Gun Mount during TU 20.30.20 Gunnery Exercise.

SOUNDBITES, Spanish:

- Anti Surface Warfare Officer, over the communication line withTactical Action Officer and Commanding Officer.“Estamos con condición de fuego. Tiro desafasado para 500 yardas por la proa, permiso para abrir fuego” (We are in firingcondition. Gun aimed for 500 yd ahead of target. Request permission to open fire).

- Commanding Officer, voice in the background: “Líneacañón-blanco?” (Whats the bearing line between cannon and target?).

- DORNA Firing Control Systemoperator: “Nueva línea cañón-blanco cero ocho cero. Tiempo de vuelo, seissegundos” (New bearing line between cannon and target, 080. Flight time, 6 seconds).

- Anti Surface Warfare Officer, over the communication line withTactical Action Officer and Commanding Officer.“Ahoramismo cero ocho cero” (Right now, 080).

- Commanding Officer, voice in the background: “Venga. Fuego!” (OK. Fire!).

- Anti Surface Warfare Officer, over the communication line withTactical Action Officer and Commanding Officer.“Copiado.” (Roger). “DORNA-Superficie, un disparo, fuego!” (DORNA operatorthisisSurface Control, oneshot, fire!).

- DORNA Firing Control Systemoperator: “Abriendo fuego. Fuego. En el aire.” (Opening fire. Fire. In the air).

- Petty Officer manning gun mount, over the communication line with DORNA Firing Control System operator: “Efectuado un disparotipo I, cierreabierto, ánimaclara, sin novedadenpersonal y material.” (Performed one shot type I, clear cannon, open sky and no material failure nor personnel casualty).

- Anti Surface Warfare Officer: “Atención” (Attention).

- DORNA Firing Control System operator: “Atención” (Attention).

- Anti Surface Warfare Officer: “Listo” (Ready).

- DORNA Firing Control Systemoperator: “Cierre abierto, ánima clara, sin novedad en personal y material.” (Clear cannon, open sky and no material failure nor personnel casualty).

00;01;24;27

SNMG2 Flagship ESPS Méndez Núñez 5mm fore gun mount opening fireagainst “Tomato Killer” floating target simulating a hostile and non-cooperative vessel during a Gunnery Exercise for Steadfast Defender 21.

SOUNDBITE, voices in the background from the Bridge Duty Officer, Spanish:

- “Ha salido el casquillo?” (Did the shell come out?)

- “Si” (Yes).

00;01;43;08

#ENDS#