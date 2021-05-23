Canadian, German, Spanish, Italian NATO SNMG2 pariticpate in Exercise Steadfast Defender 21 off of the coast of Portugal

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Title: 20210523-CAN-DEU-ESP-ITA-SNMG2FlagshipMDNZ_TG20.30_ADEX_POR-AF-DA20B-RollShotlist

Creation Date: 2021-05-23

Location: Atlantic Ocean, West of Lisbon

Language: Spanish

Duration: 02min 20sec

Footage: OR-4 Petty Officer Spanish Navy Laura Pons Miles





STORY SYNOPSIS:

Standing NATO Maritime Group Two (SNMG2) is a core part of the maritime component of the NATO Response Force (NRF).



SNMG2 Flagship ESPS Méndez Núñez is now participating in NATO Exercise Steadfast Defender 21 (STDE21), in TU 20.30.20, together with FGS Brandenburg and ITS Andrea Doria.



STDE21 is a SHAPE-sponsored Operational and Tactical level Live Exercise (LIVEX) and Command Post Exercise (CPX). It is the first in a new series of NATO-led exercises to ensure our forces are trained, able to operate together, and ready to respond to any threat from any direction.



STDE21 is made up of three phases that will take place across Europe between 12 May 21 and 09 June 21. The scenario will consider the challenges of reinforcing and enabling Alliance Forces throughout SACEUR’s Area of Responsibility (AOR) in the context of an emerging threat in the Black Sea region.



Footage in this B-Roll has been recorded on May 23, 2021, during STDE21 Part 1 MARITIME LIVEX and CPX: Securing Sea Lines of Communication and Transatlantic Reinforcement.









SHOT-LIST:

00:00:00:00

HMCS Halifax (330), ITS Andrea Doria(D553) and NRP Alvares Cabral (F331) taking up places in protective screen for Task Group 20.30 Air Defence Exercise with Portuguese Air Force aircraft DA-20, sighted from on board Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG2) Flagship ESPS Mendez Nunez.



00:00:31:17

Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG2) Flagship ESPS Mendez Nunez sailing underway in the Atlantic Ocean, West from Portugal, during Task Group 20.30 Air Defence Exercise with Portuguese Air Force aircraft DA-20.

00:00:40:00

Portuguese Air Force aircraft DA-20overflying Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG2) Flagship ESPS Mendez Nunez and Task Group 20.30 during Air Defence Exercise for NATO Steadfast Defender 2021. Sighted through ship's Forward-looking Infra-red (FLIR) camera.

SOUNDBITE: ++MUTE++

00:00:46:17

Combat System Coordinator Officer at his desk in Combat Information Centre on board Standing NATO Maritime Gorup Two (SNMG2) Flagship ESPS Mendez Nunez, issuing “Warning 3” to unidentified aircraft approaching NATO Force during Task Group 20.30 Air Defence Exercise for NATO Steadfast Defender 2021.

SOUNDBITES:

- Combat System Coordinator Officer, English: “Unidentified aircraft tracking course 340 at speed of 200 knots, bearing 319 at a range of 111 nautical miles from Lima Papa Charlie Sierra airport. You’re approaching NATO Warship operating in international waters. If you continue on your present track, I may be forced to take a defensive action against you. Turn away immediately to the West in order to remain clear of the NATO Force. Please acknowledge. Over”.

- Combat System Coordinator Officer, Spanish: “Aire, TAO – CSC, repetido Warning 3, no joy.” (Air Warfare, Tactical Action Officer, this is CSC. Re-issued Warning 3, no joy!).

00:01:24:18

Missile System Supervisor Chief Petty Officer (left) and Anti Air Warfare Officer (right) at their desks in Combat Information Centre on board Standing NATO Maritime Gorup Two (SNMG2) Flagship ESPS Mendez Nunez during Task Group 20.30 Air Defence Exercise for NATO Steadfast Defender 2021.

SOUNDBITES:

- Anti Air Warfare Officer, English: “Charlie Whiskey, this is Delta. Birds firm on faker four four two zero.”.

- Missile System Supervisor Chief Petty Officer, Spanish: “Recommend fire sobretrazacuatro-cuatro-dos-cero, permiso para abrirfuego.” (I recommend opening fire against target 4420. Request permission to open fire).

- Tactical Action Officer, over the communications line, Spanish: “Fuego” (Shoot).

- MissileSystem Supervisor ChiefPettyOfficer, Spanish: “Abriendo fuego sobre traza cuatro-cuatro-dos-cero. Un misil en el aire. Diecinuevesegundos para interceptación.” (Opening fire against target 4420. One missile in the air. 19 seconds for interception).

- Anti Air Warfare Officer, English: “Charlie Whiskey, this is Delta. Birds firm on faker 4420, out ”.

- Missile System Supervisor Chief Petty Officer, Spanish: “Terminal homing. Iluminador número 1. Cinco segundos para interceptación. Mark India sobre traza cuatro-cuatro-dos-cero” (Terminal homing. Iluminator number 1. Five seconds for intercept. Mark India on track four four two zero).

- Anti Air Warfare Officer, English: “Charlie Whiskey, this is Delta. Splash on Faker 4420. Assess kill”.

00:02:09:14

Portuguese Air Force aircraft DA-20 overflying Standing NATO Maritime Group 2 (SNMG2) Flagship ESPS Mendez Nunez during Air Defence Exercise for NATO Steadfast Defender 2021Task Group 20.30.

00:02:18:30

#ENDS#