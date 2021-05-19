Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCAS New River Groundbreaking

    MCAS NEW RIVER, NC, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2021

    Video by Cpl. Evan Falls 

    Marine Corps Installations East       

    AS4100 falls during a groundbreaking ceremony on Marine Corps Air Station New River, May 19, 2021. The groundbreaking ceremony marked the beginning of construction on Package Seven, a military construction project to replace facilities damaged by Hurricane Florence in September 2018 on MCAS New River. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Evan Falls)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 08:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796038
    VIRIN: 210519-M-IR713-001
    Filename: DOD_108358149
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: MCAS NEW RIVER, NC, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, MCAS New River Groundbreaking, by Cpl Evan Falls, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Groundbreaking
    Marine Corps
    Marines

