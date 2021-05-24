Michigan National Guard assist local food bank- B-roll

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/796026" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Michigan National Guard Soldiers and Airmen with Michigan’s Task Force 172 work with South Michigan Food Bank of Battle Creek, Michigan, May 21, 2021. Army and Air National Guard members sorted and packed boxes of food for distribution. Since March 2020, Michigan National Guard teams have supported food banks across Michigan, distributing more than 40 million pounds of food to local communities. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)