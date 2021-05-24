Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michigan National Guard assist local food bank- B-roll

    BATTLE CREEK, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Michigan National Guard

    Michigan National Guard Soldiers and Airmen with Michigan’s Task Force 172 work with South Michigan Food Bank of Battle Creek, Michigan, May 21, 2021. Army and Air National Guard members sorted and packed boxes of food for distribution. Since March 2020, Michigan National Guard teams have supported food banks across Michigan, distributing more than 40 million pounds of food to local communities. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 07:16
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796026
    VIRIN: 210521-Z-LI010-1001
    Filename: DOD_108358022
    Length: 00:01:41
    Location: BATTLE CREEK, MI, US 

    Food Bank
    Michigan National Guard
    MING

