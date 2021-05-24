Michigan National Guard Soldiers and Airmen with Michigan’s Task Force 172 work with South Michigan Food Bank of Battle Creek, Michigan, May 21, 2021. Army and Air National Guard members sorted and packed boxes of food for distribution. Since March 2020, Michigan National Guard teams have supported food banks across Michigan, distributing more than 40 million pounds of food to local communities. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 07:16
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|796026
|VIRIN:
|210521-Z-LI010-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108358022
|Length:
|00:01:41
|Location:
|BATTLE CREEK, MI, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Michigan National Guard assist local food bank- B-roll, by MSgt David Eichaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
