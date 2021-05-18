Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dynamic Front 21 B-Roll

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    05.18.2021

    Video by Spc. Austin Riel 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    Italian soldiers assigned 132nd Field Artillery Regiment maneuver and fire in a Howitzer PzH2000 in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 18, 2021 during Dynamic Front 21. The exercise includes approximately 1,800 participants from 15 nations, May 3 - 21, 2021 at the U.S. Army's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany and Torun, Poland. DF21 is a 7th Army Training Command-led, U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed exercise designed to increase readiness, lethality and interoperability by exercising allied and partner nations’ ability to integrate joint fires in a multinational environment at both the operation and tactical levels. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Austin Riel)

    Date Taken: 05.18.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 07:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 796025
    VIRIN: 210518-A-BA691-1001
    Filename: DOD_108358001
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dynamic Front 21 B-Roll, by SPC Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    StrongerTogether
    7thATC
    DynamicFront
    TraintoWin
    FiresShock

