Italian soldiers assigned 132nd Field Artillery Regiment maneuver and fire in a Howitzer PzH2000 in the Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany, May 18, 2021 during Dynamic Front 21. The exercise includes approximately 1,800 participants from 15 nations, May 3 - 21, 2021 at the U.S. Army's Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany and Torun, Poland. DF21 is a 7th Army Training Command-led, U.S. Army Europe and Africa-directed exercise designed to increase readiness, lethality and interoperability by exercising allied and partner nations’ ability to integrate joint fires in a multinational environment at both the operation and tactical levels. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Austin Riel)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 07:36
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|796025
|VIRIN:
|210518-A-BA691-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108358001
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Dynamic Front 21 B-Roll, by SPC Austin Riel, identified by DVIDS
