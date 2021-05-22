Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NASCAR Shout Outs

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    05.22.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Wolfram M. Stumpf 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    GREETING - NASCAR Coca Cola 600 Driver Shout out

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 05:37
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 796011
    VIRIN: 210522-F-BR512-571
    Filename: DOD_108357955
    Length: 00:00:16
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, ABU DHABI, AE
    Hometown: CONCORD, NC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NASCAR Shout Outs, by MSgt Wolfram M. Stumpf, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Sports
    shout out
    NASCAR
    Memorial Day
    Coca Cola 600
    Charlotte Motor Speed Way
    Driver Shout out

