Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MSgt Joshua Garcia Tattoo Breakdown

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OSAN AIR BASE, SOUTH KOREA

    05.24.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Zachariah Lopez 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    MSgt Joshua Garcia explains the sentimental meaning behind his tattoo artwork showcasing his pride for Asian American Pacific Islander Month.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 03:49
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 796000
    VIRIN: 240521-F-EU152-0001
    Filename: DOD_108357888
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, KR 
    Hometown: GUAM, GU

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MSgt Joshua Garcia Tattoo Breakdown, by TSgt Zachariah Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Guam
    Tattoo
    Osan Ab
    Asian American Pacific Islander Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT