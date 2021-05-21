Exercise Mobility Guardian 2021: Interview with 1st Lieutenant Micheal Branick

U.S. Air Force 1st LT Micheal Branick, a co-pilot for the KC-135 Stratotanker gives an interview on his flight supporting Mobility Guardian 21 in Oscoda - Wurtsmith, Michigan, May 21, 2021. Conducted biennially, Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s only formal, Total Force, service-level mechanism for assessing and validating capabilities in Rapid Global Mobility missions specified and implied within the 2018 National Defense Strategy.
(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hannah Strobel)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2021 21:09
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|795989
|VIRIN:
|210521-F-DN249-8001
|Filename:
|DOD_108357562
|Length:
|00:02:54
|Location:
|OSCODA - WURTSMITH, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
