U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing stage gear during an Alert Contingency Marine Air Ground Task Force (ACM) drill on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, May 21, 2021. An ACM drill is a simulated crisis response that must be executed within 24 hours to prepare the Marines of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing to mitigate emergencies, provide humanitarian aid, and/or counter threats to the U.S. national interests within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dalton J. Payne)
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2021 00:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795988
|VIRIN:
|210521-M-VB420-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108357551
|Length:
|00:03:03
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
This work, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing ACM Drill BRoll, by LCpl Dalton Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
