    1st Marine Aircraft Wing ACM Drill BRoll

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.21.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Dalton Payne 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with 1st Marine Aircraft Wing stage gear during an Alert Contingency Marine Air Ground Task Force (ACM) drill on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, May 21, 2021. An ACM drill is a simulated crisis response that must be executed within 24 hours to prepare the Marines of 1st Marine Aircraft Wing to mitigate emergencies, provide humanitarian aid, and/or counter threats to the U.S. national interests within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Dalton J. Payne)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.24.2021 00:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795988
    VIRIN: 210521-M-VB420-1001
    Filename: DOD_108357551
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing ACM Drill BRoll, by LCpl Dalton Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Okinawa
    III Marine Expeditionary Force
    1st MAW
    III MEF
    ACM Drill

