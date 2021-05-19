A U.S. Air Force KC-10 Extender aircrew from Mcguire Air Force Base refuels a C-17 Globemaster III above Northern Michigan, May 19, 2021. Conducted biennially, Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s only formal, Total Force, service-level mechanism for assessing and validating capabilities in Rapid Global Mobility missions specified and implied within the 2018 National Defense Strategy.
(U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Hannah Strobel)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2021 21:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795984
|VIRIN:
|210519-F-DN249-7001
|Filename:
|DOD_108357517
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|OSCODA - WURTSMITH, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Mobility Guardian 2021 KC-10 Extender AR with C-17 Globemaster III, by SrA Hannah Strobel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
