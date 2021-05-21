Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    4th ESC ACFT Prep

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Video by Maj. William Wratee 

    4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    During May Battle Assembly the 4th Sustainment Command (Expeditionary) Headquarters Company is focused on ACFT 3.0 Training

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.23.2021 19:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795980
    VIRIN: 210521-A-NV630-833
    Filename: DOD_108357448
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th ESC ACFT Prep, by MAJ William Wratee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    4th ESC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT