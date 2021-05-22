Airmen Conduct Airdrop Ops during Mobility Guardian 21

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 437th Airlift Wing, Joint Base Charleston, S.C., performed airdrop operations during phase 2 of Exercise Mobility Guardian 21 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, May 22, 2021. Conducted biennially, Mobility Guardian is the Air Force’s only formal, Total Force, service-level mechanism for assessing and validating capabilities in Rapid Global Mobility missions specified and implied within the 2018 National Defense Strategy.
(U.S. Air Force video by Master Sgt. Larry E. Reid Jr.)
