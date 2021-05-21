Aerial Port of the Future initiative comes to Exercise Mobility Guardian

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Tech. Sgt. Travis Alton, Air Mobility Command Manager for Transportation Innovations, Systems and Futures, talks about the role of the Aerial Port of the Future initiative during Exercise Mobility Guardian 2021 at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Alpena, Mich., May 21, 2021. Click the following to learn more about their efforts: https://dvidshub.net/r/xfit8o