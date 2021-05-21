Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Aerial Port of the Future initiative comes to Exercise Mobility Guardian

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Kentavist Brackin 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Tech. Sgt. Travis Alton, Air Mobility Command Manager for Transportation Innovations, Systems and Futures, talks about the role of the Aerial Port of the Future initiative during Exercise Mobility Guardian 2021 at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Alpena, Mich., May 21, 2021. Click the following to learn more about their efforts: https://dvidshub.net/r/xfit8o

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.23.2021 15:28
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 795970
    VIRIN: 210520-F-TM624-0010
    Filename: DOD_108357167
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Aerial Port of the Future initiative comes to Exercise Mobility Guardian, by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Knowledge

    Technology

    Aviation Logistics

    2T2XX Air Transportation

    TAGS

    Air Mobility Command
    AMC
    Multi-Capable Airmen
    MG21
    Mobility Guardian 2021

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT