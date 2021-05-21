Tech. Sgt. Travis Alton, Air Mobility Command Manager for Transportation Innovations, Systems and Futures, talks about the role of the Aerial Port of the Future initiative during Exercise Mobility Guardian 2021 at the Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Alpena, Mich., May 21, 2021. Click the following to learn more about their efforts: https://dvidshub.net/r/xfit8o
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.23.2021 15:28
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|795970
|VIRIN:
|210520-F-TM624-0010
|Filename:
|DOD_108357167
|Length:
|00:00:44
|Location:
|ALPENA, MI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Aerial Port of the Future initiative comes to Exercise Mobility Guardian, by TSgt Kentavist Brackin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
