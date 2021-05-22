Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    (B-Roll) 53rd IBCT and AFBiH conduct joint training event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MANJAčA, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    05.22.2021

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    Florida National Guard's 2nd Battalion, 124th Infantry Regiment, 53rd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, partakes in Immediate Response 21 with the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina (AFBiH) at Manjača Training Area, BiH, May 22, 2021. Immediate Response supports DEFENDER-Europe 21, a large multinational exercise meant to increase deterrence, provide readiness and support partner militaries. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.23.2021 10:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795962
    VIRIN: 210522-Z-WB177-1014
    Filename: DOD_108356952
    Length: 00:02:16
    Location: MANJAčA, BA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, (B-Roll) 53rd IBCT and AFBiH conduct joint training event, by SSG Jennifer Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1ID
    FLNG
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    ImmediateResponse21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT