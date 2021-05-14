Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    May Discussion with Maj. Gen. Brian Borgen and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Malcom

    FORT WORTH, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Video by Lt. Col. Rodney Ellison 

    10th Air Force

    Maj. Gen. Brian Borgen, Tenth Air Force Commander and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Malcom, Tenth Air Force Command Chief, discuss what is going on around the most diverse numbered Air Force in General Borgen's final address to the NAF before the June 4 change of command.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 23:44
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 795955
    VIRIN: 210514-F-ES886-032
    Filename: DOD_108356655
    Length: 00:05:15
    Location: FORT WORTH, TX, US 
    Hometown: MANHATTAN, KS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, May Discussion with Maj. Gen. Brian Borgen and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Malcom, by Lt. Col. Rodney Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10 AF
    Tenth Air Force
    Gen Brian Borgen
    Chief Jeremy Malcom

