Maj. Gen. Brian Borgen, Tenth Air Force Commander and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Malcom, Tenth Air Force Command Chief, discuss what is going on around the most diverse numbered Air Force in General Borgen's final address to the NAF before the June 4 change of command.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2021 23:44
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|795955
|VIRIN:
|210514-F-ES886-032
|Filename:
|DOD_108356655
|Length:
|00:05:15
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TX, US
|Hometown:
|MANHATTAN, KS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, May Discussion with Maj. Gen. Brian Borgen and Chief Master Sgt. Jeremy Malcom, by Lt. Col. Rodney Ellison, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT