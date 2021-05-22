Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    United States Army Reserve Best Warrior Competitors Frantically Write, then Assemble Weapons

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jonathan Over 

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers scramble to write essays and assemble four different weapons systems from an assorted box of components on day three of the United States Army Reserve Best Warrior Competition on Fort McCoy, May 22, 2021. Approximately 80 Soldiers from across the nation travelled to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, to compete in the event that runs from May 19-28, 2021. The 2021 BWC is an annually-recurring competition that brings in the best Soldiers from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” or "Best Squad" among their peers. Competitors are evaluated on their individual ability to adapt and overcome challenging scenarios and battle-focused events, which test their technical and tactical abilities under stress and extreme fatigue. (Video by Army Sgt. Jonathan Over)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.23.2021 17:42
    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Soldier
    U.S. Army Reserve
    USARC
    2020 Best Warrior
    2020ARBWC
    2020 BWC

