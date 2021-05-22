Air Mobility Command Airmen participate in force one force training during Exercise Mobility Guardian 2021 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, May 22, 2021. Mobility Guardian is AMC's longest and largest mobility exercise focused on Developing the Force, Advancing Warfighting Capabilities and Ensuring Strategic Deterrence. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Lawrence Sena)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2021 20:49
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|795945
|VIRIN:
|210522-F-WH061-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108356606
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|ALPENA, MI, US
This work, Mobility Guardian 2021: Force on Force Training, by SrA Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
