    Mobility Guardian 2021: Force on Force Training

    ALPENA, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Lawrence Sena 

    Air Mobility Command Public Affairs

    Air Mobility Command Airmen participate in force one force training during Exercise Mobility Guardian 2021 at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, May 22, 2021. Mobility Guardian is AMC's longest and largest mobility exercise focused on Developing the Force, Advancing Warfighting Capabilities and Ensuring Strategic Deterrence. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Lawrence Sena)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 20:49
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 795945
    VIRIN: 210522-F-WH061-1001
    Filename: DOD_108356606
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: ALPENA, MI, US 

    This work, Mobility Guardian 2021: Force on Force Training, by SrA Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AMC
    Force on Force
    Contingency Response
    MG21
    Mobility Guardian 2021

