U.S. Army Soldiers and the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina conduct a large-scale exercise as part of Immediate Response 21 at Manjača Training Area in Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 22, 2021. Immediate Response supports DEFENDER-Europe 21, a multinational joint exercise that demonstrates and develops the extensive military capabilities that NATO allies and partners have to prevent conflict, preserve peace and keep our nations safe. (U.S. Army footage provided by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds, Spc. Max Elliott and Pfc. Michael Baumberger)
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2021 18:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795944
|VIRIN:
|210522-Z-ZT835-360
|Filename:
|DOD_108356516
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|MANJAčA, BA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army and Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina - Stronger Together, by SPC Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS
