    U.S. Army and Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina - Stronger Together

    MANJAčA, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    05.22.2021

    Video by Spc. Max Elliott 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    U.S. Army Soldiers and the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina conduct a large-scale exercise as part of Immediate Response 21 at Manjača Training Area in Bosnia and Herzegovina, May 22, 2021. Immediate Response supports DEFENDER-Europe 21, a multinational joint exercise that demonstrates and develops the extensive military capabilities that NATO allies and partners have to prevent conflict, preserve peace and keep our nations safe. (U.S. Army footage provided by Staff Sgt. Jennifer Reynolds, Spc. Max Elliott and Pfc. Michael Baumberger)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 18:25
    Category: Video Productions
    VIRIN: 210522-Z-ZT835-360
    Filename: DOD_108356516
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: MANJAčA, BA

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army and Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina - Stronger Together, by SPC Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    usarmy
    FLNG
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    ImmediateResponse21

