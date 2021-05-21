Marne Week 2021 Competitions BROLL

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division play sports in battalion and squadron teams throughout Marne Week 2021, May 17 through 20. Competition events are a test of grit and toughness, foster readiness and esprit de corps, and are a fundamental part of the Division’s Marne Week celebration. It displays the fighting spirit, tenacity and warrior ethos that is the Dogface Soldier, carrying on the unit’s proud history and lineage.