Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Austin Addresses U.S. Military Academy Class of 2021

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WEST POINT, NY, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2021

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III delivers the commencement address to the 2021 graduating class of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., May 22, 2021.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 12:17
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 795926
    Filename: DOD_108356239
    Length: 00:25:42
    Location: WEST POINT, NY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Austin Addresses U.S. Military Academy Class of 2021, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    DEFENSE ON DEMAND

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT