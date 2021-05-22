Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Florida National Guard and the Army of the Republic of North Macedonia conduct day 1 of the Spur Ride

    NORTH MACEDONIA

    05.22.2021

    Video by Spc. Catherine Bravo 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    U.S. Army Florida National Guard with the 1st Squadron, 153rd Cavalry Regiment and the Army of the Republic of North Macedonia with the 1st company, 2nd Battalion begin the Spur Ride, a two-day training event with a series of physical and mental tests that evaluate the Soldiers skills, at Krivolak Training Area, North Macedonia, May 22, 2021. Soldiers purposely left off their masks to maintain combat ability, all soldiers shown tested negative and are vaccinated for COVID-19. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Catherine Bravo)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.22.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 11:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: MK

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Florida National Guard and the Army of the Republic of North Macedonia conduct day 1 of the Spur Ride, by SPC Catherine Bravo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Florida National Guard
    Spur Ride
    Stronger Together
    Decisive Strike
    DEFENDEREurope21

