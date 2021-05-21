Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Immediate Response 21: 53rd IBCT and 2-1 GSAB conduct joint training with AFBiH

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MANJACA, BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

    05.21.2021

    Video by Spc. Max Elliott 

    U.S. Army Europe and Africa   

    U.S. forces and the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina partake in Immediate Response 21, an exercise that supports DEFENDER-Europe 21. These exercises are designed to ensure that U.S. forces and participating NATO forces and partners are trained, able to operate together and are ready to respond to any threat from any direction.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 11:38
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795923
    VIRIN: 210521-Z-ZT835-260
    Filename: DOD_108356219
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MANJACA, BA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Immediate Response 21: 53rd IBCT and 2-1 GSAB conduct joint training with AFBiH, by SPC Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1ID
    FLNG
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    ImmediateResponse21

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT