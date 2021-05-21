Immediate Response 21: 53rd IBCT and 2-1 GSAB conduct joint training with AFBiH

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. forces and the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina partake in Immediate Response 21, an exercise that supports DEFENDER-Europe 21. These exercises are designed to ensure that U.S. forces and participating NATO forces and partners are trained, able to operate together and are ready to respond to any threat from any direction.