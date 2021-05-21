U.S. forces and the Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina partake in Immediate Response 21, an exercise that supports DEFENDER-Europe 21. These exercises are designed to ensure that U.S. forces and participating NATO forces and partners are trained, able to operate together and are ready to respond to any threat from any direction.
|Date Taken:
|05.21.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2021 11:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795923
|VIRIN:
|210521-Z-ZT835-260
|Filename:
|DOD_108356219
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MANJACA, BA
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Immediate Response 21: 53rd IBCT and 2-1 GSAB conduct joint training with AFBiH, by SPC Max Elliott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT