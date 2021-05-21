Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    White House Vaccination Team Visits Greenbelt CVC

    GREENBELT, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2021

    Video by Sgt. Devon Jones 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    The White House Covid-19 Response Team visits the federally-run pilot community vaccination center in Greenbelt, Maryland, May 21, 2021. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Devon Jones/5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 14:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:00:53
    Location: GREENBELT, MD, US 

    FEMA
    VACCINE
    ARNORTH
    USNORTHCOM
    USARMYNORTH
    COVID-19

