    Sending rounds downrange during Dynamic Front 21

    TORUN, POLAND

    05.20.2021

    Video by Master Sgt. Ryan Matson 

    7th Army Training Command

    In this video, U.S. Army Sgt. Steven Hadley, Battery B, 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, the chief of section for a M1096 Paladin howitzer, explains how his crew works together to safely send rounds down range during the Dynamic Front exercise May 20, 2021, in Torun, Poland.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 05:17
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 795908
    VIRIN: 210520-A-LD390-409
    Filename: DOD_108356023
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: TORUN, PL 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sending rounds downrange during Dynamic Front 21, by MSG Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Poland
    82nd Field Artillery Regiment
    1st Battalion
    Torun
    7th Army Training Command
    Dynamic Front
    DynamicFront

