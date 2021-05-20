In this video, U.S. Army Sgt. Steven Hadley, Battery B, 1st Battalion, 82nd Field Artillery Regiment, the chief of section for a M1096 Paladin howitzer, explains how his crew works together to safely send rounds down range during the Dynamic Front exercise May 20, 2021, in Torun, Poland.
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2021 05:17
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|795908
|VIRIN:
|210520-A-LD390-409
|Filename:
|DOD_108356023
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|TORUN, PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Sending rounds downrange during Dynamic Front 21, by MSG Ryan Matson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT