Date 2021-05-20
Location Cincu
Country Romania
Duration 1 minutes 05 seconds
Journalist MSgtBUISMalaury, FRA-AF
Restrictions This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.
Example:Turkish troops train in Romania while participating in NATO’s largest exercise this year, Steadfast Defender 2021 (STDE21).
Synopsis
“Steadfast Defender 2021 is a NATO-led exercise involving over 9,000 troops from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction. More information on Steadfast Defender 2021 can be found here and here.
NATO is taking the necessary measures to protect our armed forces. This includes COVID-19 precautions, such as pre-deployment testing and quarantining.”
VARIOUS SHOTS Turkish VJTF Arriving and parking BMC Vuran Vehicle
This work, Turkish Vuran vehicles in Romania for NATO exercise Steadfast Defender 2021, by 1st Lt. Justin Davidson- Beebe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
