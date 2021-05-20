Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Turkish Vuran vehicles in Romania for NATO exercise Steadfast Defender 2021

    ROMANIA

    05.20.2021

    Video by 1st Lt. Justin Davidson- Beebe 

    Allied Joint Force Command Naples     

    Date 2021-05-20
    Location Cincu
    Country Romania
    Duration 1 minutes 05 seconds
    Journalist MSgtBUISMalaury, FRA-AF
    This media asset is free for editorial broadcast, print, online and radio use. It is restricted for use for other purposes.

    Example:Turkish troops train in Romania while participating in NATO’s largest exercise this year, Steadfast Defender 2021 (STDE21).
    “Steadfast Defender 2021 is a NATO-led exercise involving over 9,000 troops from more than 20 NATO Allies and partners. The objective is to ensure that NATO forces are trained, able to operate together and ready to respond to any threat from any direction. More information on Steadfast Defender 2021 can be found here and here.
    NATO is taking the necessary measures to protect our armed forces. This includes COVID-19 precautions, such as pre-deployment testing and quarantining.”

    00:00:00:00
    VARIOUS SHOTS Turkish VJTF Arriving and parking BMC Vuran Vehicle
    00:01:05:15
    # ENDS

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 05:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795903
    VIRIN: 210520-A-D0455-001
    Filename: DOD_108355953
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: RO

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Turkish Vuran vehicles in Romania for NATO exercise Steadfast Defender 2021, by 1st Lt. Justin Davidson- Beebe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Steadfast Defender 2021
    SteadfastDefender2021

