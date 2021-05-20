Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MWSS-172 Participates in an ACM Drill

    CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.20.2021

    Video by Cpl. Ethan LeBlanc 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172 participate in an Alert Contingency Marine Air Ground Task Force (ACM) drill on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, May 20, 2021. The ACM is a simulated crisis response drill that must be executed within 24 hours to prepare the Marines of 1st MAW to mitigate emergencies, provide humanitarian aid, and/or counter threats to U.S. national interests within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ethan M. LeBlanc)

    Date Taken: 05.20.2021
    Date Posted: 05.22.2021 07:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795897
    VIRIN: 210520-M-XJ088-2001
    Filename: DOD_108355939
    Length: 00:04:03
    Location: CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MWSS-172 Participates in an ACM Drill, by Cpl Ethan LeBlanc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    1st MAW
    Support
    Embarkation
    MWSS-172
    ACM

