U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172 participate in an Alert Contingency Marine Air Ground Task Force (ACM) drill on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, May 20, 2021. The ACM is a simulated crisis response drill that must be executed within 24 hours to prepare the Marines of 1st MAW to mitigate emergencies, provide humanitarian aid, and/or counter threats to U.S. national interests within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ethan M. LeBlanc)
|Date Taken:
|05.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.22.2021 07:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|795897
|VIRIN:
|210520-M-XJ088-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108355939
|Length:
|00:04:03
|Location:
|CAMP FOSTER, OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, MWSS-172 Participates in an ACM Drill, by Cpl Ethan LeBlanc, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
