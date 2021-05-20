MWSS-172 Participates in an ACM Drill

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Wing Support Squadron (MWSS) 172 participate in an Alert Contingency Marine Air Ground Task Force (ACM) drill on Camp Foster, Okinawa, Japan, May 20, 2021. The ACM is a simulated crisis response drill that must be executed within 24 hours to prepare the Marines of 1st MAW to mitigate emergencies, provide humanitarian aid, and/or counter threats to U.S. national interests within the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ethan M. LeBlanc)